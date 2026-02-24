Cyprus reaffirmed its unwavering support to Ukraine on Tuesday, during a teleconference of leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, held to mark four years since the Russian offensive against Ukraine began.

During the teleconference, co-chaired by the French president and the British prime minister, President Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus fully understood the tragic consequences of war, as a country that had experienced an invasion and continuous occupation.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the president reaffirmed Cyprus’ “unwavering support to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and underlined that “internationally recognised borders could not be changed by force”.

Cyprus, he said, continues to monitor the course of negotiations and the involvement of the United States.

“Developments in Ukraine directly impact Europe, which has a duty to have an active role in the process,” he added.

Ukraine, he said, is a top priority of Cyprus’ EU presidency, which is working in cooperation with EU institutions and members states to push forward support to Ukraine, including the 20th package of sanctions, the implementation of December’s European Council agreement for €90 billion and maintaining a dynamic in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

On Monday, Cyprus’ “unwavering support” for Ukraine was reiterated at the EU foreign affairs council, just hours before the February 24 fourth anniversary of Russia’s offensive.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said Cyprus, as a country that continues to live under the occupation of part of its territory, stands firmly by Ukraine and in favour of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

The council focused on continuing Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Kombos said the EU has done much over the past four years and can do even more, both in the context of negotiations and in terms of supporting the country.

He assured Cyprus’ EU presidency would continue efforts to achieve an agreement on the “ambitious and strong” 20th sanctions package currently under discussion.