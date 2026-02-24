Tio Ellinas remained firmly in the title conversation after a competitive weekend in Valencia on Tuesday, as the Cypriot driver delivered another solid performance in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe with consistent points in a tightly contested division.

Ellinas ran inside the leading group throughout the Spanish round, which marked the third of four events this winter series, as the championship battle intensified heading toward the season finale in Barcelona.

Competing against one of the strongest grids of the campaign, Ellinas showed steady pace across both races, maintaining pressure in the fight for podium positions despite fierce competition at the front.

The Valencia weekend was dominated by RedAnt Racing’s Milan Marczak, who secured pole position and victory in both races, but Ellinas remained in the mix behind the leaders as margins stayed tight throughout the field.

“It was another weekend where consistency mattered,” Ellinas reflected after the races.

Valencia continued a strong run of form for Ellinas this season.

He opened the championship in Portimao with a third place in race one and fourth in race two under difficult weather conditions, putting Cyprus on the podium at the first opportunity.

“Putting the Cyprus flag on the podium there was something I was proud of,” he said at the time, after briefly leading during the opening race.

That momentum carried into Estoril, where Ellinas finished fifth in race one after running consistently inside the leading pack, before sitting out the second race as the team managed its programme across multiple Porsche commitments.

His early-season performances have established him as the only Cypriot competing in the Sport Division and a regular presence in the points.

The Valencia meeting leaves Ellinas well positioned as the series heads to its decisive final round in Barcelona, where maximum points remain available and the title fight is still open.

With consistent finishes, an early podium, Ellinas heads into the finale looking to close out the winter campaign on a high.

The championship concludes next weekend at Barcelona, where Ellinas is expected to return to the grid as the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe reaches its season climax.