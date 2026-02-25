The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Wednesday announced the launch of a short public survey to record people’s perceptions and feelings on savings and investment issues ahead of a major financial literacy event scheduled for March 26, 2026.

The survey is being conducted in preparation for the event titled “Financial literacy for life – European citizens dialogue”, which will take place with the participation of European Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union Maria Luís Albuquerque and CBC governor Christodoulos Patsalides.

According to the central bank, the initiative aims to capture public sentiment on matters related to saving and investing so that policymakers can better understand citizens’ concerns and expectations.

The questionnaire has been available since February 24, 2026 and will remain open until February 28, 2026.

The CBC said that the survey can be completed quickly and easily by following the online link provided.

It added that completing the questionnaire takes less than three minutes.

Participation in the survey is anonymous and only basic demographic information is collected, specifically gender, age group and district of residence.

Through participation, citizens will give both the European Commissioner and the CBC governor the opportunity to hear their concerns and reflections directly.

The central bank explained that the responses will help the two officials better understand the real needs of citizens and provide answers during the scheduled CBC event.

The event will be broadcast live on March 26, 2026 between 15:15 and 16:15 via the CBC’s official YouTube channel.

It will also be available for viewing at a later time for those unable to watch the live transmission.

The CBC encouraged broad participation, stressing that public input will shape the dialogue during the upcoming event.

“Your opinion matters,” the announcement concluded.