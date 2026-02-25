Holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Cyprus has put continued support for Ukraine at the top of its priorities, Energy Minister Michalis Damianos said on Tuesday, addressing the UN General Assembly marking four years since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

He also underlined that Cyprus remains “committed to promoting the EU’s broad support to Ukraine, including humanitarian aid, financial support, reconstruction efforts and Ukraine’s European ambitions”.

He referred to recent developments on the ground, noting that “in recent weeks we have witnessed further large-scale attacks against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.”

These strikes, he said, “have deprived civilians of access to electricity, heating and water – especially during the harsh winter months, while hospitals, schools and other essential services have suffered serious disruptions”.

Such actions, he said, “deepen an already acute humanitarian crisis and further exacerbate the suffering of the civilian population.”

He added that “for Cyprus, a country that continues to experience the consequences of the illegal invasion and occupation, the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity are not abstract concepts. They are existential.”

These principles, he added, “are based on our own history and our firm commitment to international law.”

He reiterated the clear and long-standing support of Cyprus for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, recalling that the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity is neither selective nor conditional.

He said in the UN “advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine”, Cyprus “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to efforts to achieve a credible, principled and sustainable peace”, while expressing its support for this year’s resolution Support for a Lasting Peace in Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly adopted by a wide margin on Tuesday a resolution supporting Ukraine, backing its international borders and voicing concern over intensifying Russian attacks on civilians and critical energy infrastructure.

The vote by the assembly, which has repeatedly supported Ukraine, passed with 107 in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions.

The resolution, which is not legally binding but carries political weight, was seen as a test of solidarity with Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

In closing, Damianos assured that Cyprus “stands firmly by the side of Ukraine and its people”, pledging to “continue to support efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and to defend a rules-based international order, where the sovereignty and security of every state, without exception, are fully respected”.