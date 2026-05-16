Police in Limassol are investigating the cause of a car fire that broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the blaze erupted at around 2am in a car owned by a 28-year-old man while it was parked near the old town of the city.

Police and the fire brigade were dispatched to the scene following reports of the fire.

Firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the blaze before it spread further.

Police said the area was cordoned off to allow examinations to be carried out later on Saturday in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigations remain ongoing.