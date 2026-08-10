Cyprus has rejected the possibility of receiving Greek Leopard 1A5 tanks after a National Guard delegation inspected the vehicles in Greece and found that they did not meet operational requirements, with Israel’s Merkava tanks reportedly being preferred.

According to Phileleftheros, the Cypriot delegation travelled to Greece to assess the condition of the Leopard 1A5s that Athens was prepared to make available.

The inspection found that the vehicles could not meet the National Guard’s requirements, even as an interim solution.

The report suggests there is currently no agreement between Cyprus and Greece for the transfer of the tanks, despite earlier reports that the two countries were advancing discussions over a possible deal.

The T-80 tanks currently in service are Russian-built, making the availability of spare parts, ammunition and technical support increasingly difficult amid sanctions and the deterioration in relations between Russia and the West.

The Leopard 1A5 had been considered partly because of its use by the Hellenic Army and the potential advantages of closer logistical and training cooperation.

However, the aging condition of the particular vehicles offered by Greece appears to have ruled out the proposal.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas previously declined to comment on a possible Leopard acquisition, saying the ministry did not publicly discuss details concerning the National Guard.

Efforts to secure alternative platforms have faced constraints as reports indicate that discussions over acquiring Israeli Merkava tanks did not progress, primarily due to the production demands required for Israel’s military occupation in southern Lebanon by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The Merkava, Hebrew for ‘Chariot’, is a modern Israeli battle tank equipped designed with a strong emphasis on protecting its crew and withstanding drone attacks.

Cyprus has in recent years expanded its defence procurement, including the acquisition of the BARAK MX air and missile defence systems and radar platforms from Israel, alongside plans to obtain advanced attack helicopters.