Cyprus recorded the highest level of antisemitic attitudes among European Union countries included in the latest Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Global 100 survey, with 58 per cent of respondents registering elevated levels of anti-Jewish stereotypes.

The findings, released on Monday, place Cyprus ahead of Greece, where 50 per cent of respondents recorded elevated levels, while Belgium followed with 30 per cent; the average across Western Europe was 17 per cent.

The survey does not measure antisemitic crimes or determine whether respondents are likely to commit such offences.

Instead, it measures the prevalence of apparent antisemitic stereotypes through responses to 11 statements about Jewish people.

Respondents are classified as having elevated antisemitic attitudes if they consider at least six of the 11 statements to be probably or definitely true.

The statements test beliefs and stereotypes concerning Jews, including conspiracies that Jews have excessive influence over politics, finance and the media, that Jews are responsible for most of the world’s wars, and that Jews have too much power in business.

The survey also examined attitudes towards Israel and other issues concerning Jewish people.

The ADL said the latest Global 100 study involved more than 58,000 adults across 103 countries and territories, where 94 per cent of the global adult population lives.

Globally, 46 per cent of respondents were found to hold elevated levels of antisemitic attitudes, which the ADL described as the highest level recorded since the Global 100 was first launched in 2014.

The ADL said younger respondents globally showed higher levels of antisemitic attitudes, with 50 per cent of those under 35 meeting its threshold compared with 37 per cent of respondents over 50.

The Anti-Defamation League is a US-based organisation founded in 1913 that describes its mission as combating antisemitism and other forms of hate and discrimination.

The organisation’s chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said the findings showed that “negative attitudes towards Jews are an important pillar” in assessing antisemitism, while stressing the need for government action, education and measures to address hate.