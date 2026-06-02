A vehicle parked outside an apartment building in Larnaca suffered extensive damage after catching fire in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the blaze broke out at around 1am in a car belonging to a 42-year-old woman while it was parked in a residential parking area of a block of flats.

Police officers and members of the fire service were called to the scene, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

The area was cordoned off and remained under guard to allow investigators to carry out further examinations to determine the cause of the fire.