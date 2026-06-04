BirdLife Cyprus is organising a blood donation event in memory of its late director, Martin Hellicar, they said on Thursday.

The NGO described Hellicar as a person of excellence, empathy and unwavering commitment to nature and humanity.

The event will take place at BirdLife Cyprus’ offices in Kato Deftera, Nicosia, on June 17 from 5pm to 7pm, in collaboration with the ministry of health’s blood centre.

People aged 17 to 65 can donate blood, with parental consent required for 17-year-olds. Refreshments will be provided.

Organisers are seeking at least 30 participants and have invited interested donors to register through an online expression of interest form.

The initiative aims to honour Hellicar’s memory and the values he championed throughout his life.

Sign up here.