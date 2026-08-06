A €31 million reform will deliver the first comprehensive and holistic modernisation of Cyprus’ Social Welfare Services, affecting every aspect of their operation, department director Maria Kyratzi said on Wednesday.

“This is a reform aimed at improving the functioning of the Social Welfare Services and substantially upgrading the country’s social protection system itself, with social cohesion, equality of opportunity and the safeguarding a decent quality of life for all citizens at its core.”

The project is being implemented under the Thalia 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy Programme, with co-financing from the European Union.

Particular emphasis will be placed on child protection, support for vulnerable groups and improving the quality and speed of services provided to citizens.

The restructuring covers the full operation of the Social Welfare Services and includes changes to its structures, procedures, intervention mechanisms and the tools used daily by its officers.

Its objective is to create a more modern, effective and people-centred social protection system capable of responding to growing and increasingly complex social needs.

The Social Welfare Services currently manage more than 40 social protection and support programmes. The network employs more than 500 professionals.

The increase in social needs in recent years, as well as the complexity of the cases handled by the services, has made reform more necessary than ever, the deputy ministry said.

This is particularly important given the large number of children under state guardianship and the number of cases requiring multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary intervention.

In response, the reform provides for the modernisation of the organisation, as well as the upgrading of internal capacity and support mechanisms.

It also seeks to strengthen cooperation between all agencies involved in the protection of children and vulnerable people.

A key part of the reform is the institutionalisation of central and district multidisciplinary teams.

These teams will bring together professionals from different disciplines and services in an effort to ensure the holistic assessment and management of complex social cases, particularly those involving vulnerable children and families.

Particular emphasis is also being placed on strengthening child protection.

The reform introduces escort and mentor services, as well as professionals from other specialities to provide additional support to vulnerable children, whether they remain in their family environment or are under state care.

Since May 2026, the deputy ministry has also been working with the ministries of education, justice and health on the preparation and implementation of a national strategy and action plan for child protection in Cyprus, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

Another important pillar of the reform is the Neighbourhood Social Worker programme, which is designed to bring social services closer to citizens and improve early intervention at local level.

Following a successful pilot phase, the programme is now being expanded across Cyprus through cooperation with municipalities and community clusters.

It contributes to the development of a local support network capable of quickly identifying and assisting individuals and families in need of psychosocial support.

It also helps welfare services and local authorities design the social intervention programmes required to address challenges faced by individual communities.

Among its benefits is the immediate identification and management of social problems at local level.

Community assessments are also carried out to record and quantify local needs, helping authorities design programmes based on the real and varied needs of each area.

The reform also includes the digital upgrading of the Social Welfare Services through the introduction of a new information system.