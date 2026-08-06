A 40-year-old died after being stabbed in Kyrenia during the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Turkish Cypriot police, a “dispute” erupted between seven people in the car park of a block of flats on a street in the west of the town at around 1.30am.

They added that the man, named as Nizam Allanazarov, was “stabbed and seriously injured” during the dispute.

He was taken to the town’s Dr Akcicek hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

The Turkish Cypriot police also reported that a 37-year-old man who was also injured as a result of the dispute remains in hospital. Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.