The Kazakhstan-Cyprus Business Forum was held in Astana as part of the first official visit of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, to Kazakhstan.

The event brought together the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, President Christodoulides, and more than 70 representatives from the business communities of both countries to discuss priority areas for cooperation in trade, logistics, agriculture, IT, artificial intelligence, fintech and investment.

Freedom Holding Corp., one of the largest investment holding companies operating across Central Asia and Europe, served as the strategic partner of the forum, reflecting the company’s active role in bridging the investment ecosystems of the two countries.

The forum marked an important step in strengthening economic dialogue between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, focusing on practical opportunities for businesses, investors and institutions.

At the same time, the agenda covered sectors where both countries see strong potential for long-term cooperation, including transport and logistics, financial and investment services, digital technologies, food security, renewable energy, healthcare and structured investment projects.

The event was organised with the participation of key institutional partners, including Kazakh Invest and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve).

The plenary session was moderated by Timur Turlov, Founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., the only private-sector representative to address the forum alongside the heads of state and government.

According to Turlov, stronger direct links between the entrepreneurial communities of the two countries can unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurship, investment and broader economic cooperation.

Commenting on the visit, Evgenii Tiapkin, Executive Director at Freedom24, said that “For us, this event has special significance. We were pleased to share our experience of integrating a commercial bank and other services into Kazakhstan’s government digital ecosystem.”

“Today, Kazakhstan is one of the global leaders in digitalisation, and we are proud to be part of this transformation by creating products that make financial services faster, more convenient, and more accessible for customers,” he added.

Tiapkin also said that “Equally important is the fact that a significant part of our European team is based in Cyprus.”

“We see great potential in strengthening cooperation between Cyprus and Kazakhstan and are confident that the exchange of expertise, technology, and investment can create new opportunities for both countries and businesses,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was presented as one of the key elements of Kazakhstan’s investment infrastructure.

Operating under English common law principles, the AIFC provides international companies with a specialised platform for business development.

More than 30 Cypriot companies are already registered with the AIFC, underlining the growing institutional links between the two markets.

President Christodoulides described Kazakhstan as a strategically important partner for Cyprus in Central Asia, noting the country’s growing role in strengthening connectivity between Europe and Asia and in developing new trade and investment corridors across Eurasia.

He also pointed to Cyprus’ role as a reliable business and investment hub within the European Union, capable of serving as an effective entry point for Kazakh companies seeking access to European markets.

For his part, Prime Minister Bektenov said Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale reforms aimed at economic diversification, innovation and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

He also referred to Kazakhstan’s commitment to attracting investors and highly qualified specialists.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation in digital transformation and innovation.

Kazakhstan presented its developing technology infrastructure, including the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Centre, Astana Hub, new supercomputing capacity and the planned Data Centre Valley.

These initiatives create opportunities for joint projects with Cypriot companies in IT, fintech, GovTech, artificial intelligence, venture financing and digital public services.

The forum concluded with both sides confirming their readiness to expand business ties and launch new mutually beneficial projects.

The opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Astana, the launch of direct flights between the two countries, and the growing interest of the business communities point to a new, more structured phase in Kazakhstan-Cyprus relations.