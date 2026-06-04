The 2026 edition of Make Music Cyprus Festival is almost here and it is bigger than ever! The live music events extend across three days this year and four locations – three of which are new to the festival.

Set your reminders for June 19, 20 and 21 and head down to Ayios Dometios, Aglandjia and Engomi and old town Nicosia. A back-to-back line-up of performances will unfold throughout the three days, opening the floor to professional musicians, bands, choirs, independent artists, students and anyone in between.

The festival’s dates are not random as June 21 is World Music Day, inspired from the French Fête de la Musique. Cyprus will once again join the global celebrations of Make Music Day which happens simultaneously in more than 120 countries and 1,000 cities.

Soon, Nicosia will welcome more than 400 musicians, who will perform throughout the three, and hundreds of music lovers who will stroll the city to listen to their melodies. And best of all, the initiative is offered for free to the public, enriching Nicosia’s hot summer weekends.

Make Music Cyprus Festival

More than 400 musicians perform live and for free. June 19. Ayios Dometios, Nicosia. June 20. Aglandjia and Engomi. June 21. Old Nicosia. Free admission. Tel: 7000-0216. www.makemusiccyprus.org