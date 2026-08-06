A 37-year-old man was arrested at Larnaca airport on Thursday on suspicion of having stolen over €800,000 worth of money and vehicles by posing as a vehicle importer without actually importing any vehicles.

According to the police, the man was arrested on suspicion of theft, misappropriation of property by false pretences, money laundering, and other, similar offences after having been earlier arrested in the United Kingdom and extradited to Cyprus.

He has been linked to a total of 20 cases, which were allegedly committed in 2022 and 2023 in Limassol and Nicosia, during which time he allegedly amassed €827,400 worth of money and vehicles under false pretences.

The police said he “extorted money from people who were interested in purchasing cars, without actually importing the vehicles”.

He is expected to appear before the Limassol district court later on Thursday.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.