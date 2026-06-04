Music lovers are in for a nostalgic evening this weekend as the sounds of two of folk rock’s most celebrated acts come to life under the stars. For the first time in Cyprus, the Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan Live Tribute Concert will arrive at Pissouri Amphitheatre as part of the Times Are A Changing European Tour 2026.

Taking place on Saturday, the concert promises two hours of unforgettable music, featuring many of the beloved songs that defined a generation. Audiences can look forward to a setlist packed with classic singalongs and timeless favourites from the legendary catalogues of Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan.

Set against the backdrop of the open-air Pissouri Amphitheatre, the event invites visitors to enjoy a magical summer evening in one of Cyprus’ most scenic performance venues. Doors open at 6pm, with the concert beginning at 8pm. The performance will be divided into two one-hour sets with a 30-minute interval.

Organisers promise a nostalgic atmosphere that will have audiences singing along throughout the night, making it an ideal outing for music fans of all ages. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no allocated seats, and guests are encouraged to bring cushions for added comfort.

Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan Live Tribute Concert

Concert honours the music of Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan. June 6. Pissouri amphitheatre, Limassol district. 8pm. €25. www.soldoutticketbox.com