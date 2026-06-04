A vehicle belonging to a 65-year-old man was set ablaze after a fire broke out outside a residence in Aradippou during the early hours of Thursday, with two nearby vehicles also sustaining damage.

Police received information regarding the blaze at around 1am and officers were dispatched to the scene alongside the fire brigade and the police.

The vehicle owned by the 65-year-old was engulfed by the fire and suffered extensive damage.

The flames also spread to two other parked vehicles belonging to a 66-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, causing damage to both.

Investigators carried out examinations at the scene as part of efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine how the fire started.

No injuries were sustained during the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.