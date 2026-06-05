The Deputy Ministry of Shipping hosted a reception during the international shipping exhibition Posidonia 2026, bringing together representatives of the global shipping community, institutional bodies, partners and industry professionals.

The event, held in the context of one of the world’s leading maritime exhibitions, offered an evening of networking and dialogue, while also reaffirming Cyprus’ continued role in the international shipping sector.

In her address, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis referred to the challenges facing the sector, saying that “despite the difficulties and uncertainties of the time, shipping continues to prove its strength and resilience.”

She said this was mainly due to the people of the industry, who continue to support its development even during periods of wider uncertainty.

Speaking on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus and President Nicos Christodoulides, Hadjimanolis also thanked the shipping community for its long-standing support.

“I would like to thank you warmly for the long-term support to Cypriot shipping and especially for the trust you show in the Cyprus Registry,” she said.

The reception formed part of Cyprus’ wider presence at Posidonia 2026, where the country sought to strengthen its ties with international shipping stakeholders and promote the Cyprus Registry as a reliable and competitive choice for the global maritime industry.