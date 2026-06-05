One of Cyprus’ most celebrated cultural events is preparing to return this September, bringing romance, comedy and world-class music to one of the island’s most iconic settings.

The Pafos Aphrodite Festival will stage Gaetano Donizetti’s beloved opera L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love) as the centrepiece of its 24th edition, taking place on September 4 and 5 in the square of Paphos’ Medieval Castle.

Presented by the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre, with the participation of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the production promises to transform the historic waterfront location into an open-air operatic stage. The festival’s distinctive setting has long been one of its defining features, with the imposing medieval castle providing a dramatic backdrop that enhances the spectacle of each performance.

A cornerstone of the international opera calendar in Cyprus, the Pafos Aphrodite Festival has built a reputation for bringing acclaimed productions and renowned artists to local audiences. Following the successful revival of the festival in recent years, organisers say the 2026 edition continues their commitment to delivering performances of the highest artistic standard.

First performed in 1832, L’Elisir d’Amore remains one of the most popular works in the operatic repertoire. Combining humour, romance and memorable melodies, the opera tells the story of Nemorino, a young villager who believes a magical love potion will help him win the affection of the woman he loves. The light-hearted tale, filled with misunderstandings and comic twists, has charmed audiences around the world for nearly two centuries.

Its selection for this year’s festival highlights the event’s aim of presenting accessible yet artistically significant works that appeal to both dedicated opera enthusiasts and newcomers. The production is expected to showcase the elegance of the Italian bel canto tradition while taking advantage of the unique atmosphere created by Paphos’ historic surroundings.

Since its establishment in 1999, the Pafos Aphrodite Festival has become one of Cyprus’ most important cultural institutions. Organised by Pafos Aphrodite Festival Cyprus, whose sole shareholder is the Municipality of Paphos, the festival has played a key role in enriching the island’s cultural landscape and strengthening its international profile.

As preparations begin for next year’s performances, audiences can once again look forward to an evening where music, history and the Mediterranean setting come together in a memorable celebration of opera.

24th Pafos Aphrodite Festival

The Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra present Gaetano Donizetti’s 1832 opera L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love). September 4-5. Medieval Castle, Paphos. 7.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy