The Nicosia district court has banned three men from entering sports venues pending trial over their alleged involvement in violence during the Apollon-Paphos match on May 29.

Two of the suspects, aged 19 and 29, face charges including conspiracy to commit a felony, possession and transport of explosives, and possession of an offensive weapon. They were released on bail after providing personal guarantees of €10,000 each.

The third suspect, aged 32, is accused of resisting or obstructing a police officer, as well as possessing and transporting explosives and an offensive instrument. He was released on bail of €2,000 on condition that he reports to a police station once a week.

All three were prohibited from entering sports venues until the conclusion of proceedings against them.

The case is scheduled to return to court on July 2 and July 6.