A new summer festival has just announced is dates and relocation. From June 24 to 28, the MEDFEST Limassol Beer Festival returns to fill the summer nights with ice-cold beers, street food and live music by some of the biggest names of the Greek and Cypriot music scene.

This year, it moves to the Linopetra High School Stadium for five lively evenings. “Get ready to welcome a spectacular and one-of-a-kind festival,” say organisers.

“With more than 35 booths hosted by producers and distributors of imported and local beers, along with food options to suit every taste in a pleasantly designed setting, MEDFEST promises an unforgettable experience for its visitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a huge variety of beers, featuring over 100 labels, all offered at affordable prices.”

Apart from the beer and sizzling food options, the evening concerts always draw in the crowds. Opening the festival once again is Greek rock star Stelios Rokkos with a performance on June 24.

Singer Andromachi will turn up the heat with her performance on June 25, while on June 26 Dionysis Schoinas and Kostas Lainas will sing to entertain audiences with popular Greek summer hits. Greek reggae band Locomondo will perform on June 27 bringing a blissful dose of summer dance and uplifting music.

On the festival’s final evening, a highly-anticipated concert arrives. Christos Mastoras and the Melisses band will step onto the stage to meet with MEDFEST audiences for the first time, bringing their high-energy set to Limassol.

8th MEDFEST Limassol Beer Festival

Annual beer festival with street food and concerts. June 24-28. Linopetra High School Stadium, Limassol. www.ticketbox.com.cy, www.med-fest.com