The village of Foini is renowned for its many treasures, its loukoumi, however, is the village’s pride and joy. This summer, it celebrates this traditional delicacy once again by hosting the 3rd Loukoumi Festival on Sunday. Get ready for a day full of music, food and Cypriot character!

Festival doors open at 11am, welcoming visitors of all ages to the village square. A live link with Zenith FM will open up the floor and run until 1pm. Meanwhile, from 12.30pm to 4pm, children will be able to create, craft and play at the festival’s free entertainment offerings.

Building on its Cypriot character, tsiattista (Cypriot spoken word-poetry) will sound at 1.30pm, with the members of the traditional group Etous Pale bringing this age-old oral tradition to life. Then, the beloved TV chef Chryso Lefou will demonstrate cooking dishes with Foini’s loukoumi as the star of the show.

In the afternoon, a live music performance with Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and the Cretan music ensemble Cretaioi will take place at 3pm. Then, DJ Alejjo will take over the decks. Throughout the day, an exhibition will be on at the cultural centre, in addition to stalls with traditional products, loukoumi tasting, ceramic demonstrations and Foini weaving techniques. To top it all off, guests will be treated to a shot of zivania!

3rd Loukoumi Festival

Traditional village festival. June 7. Village square, Foini, Paphos district. 11am-7.30pm. Free entrance