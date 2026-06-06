Food, friendship, rivalry and a glimpse of Indonesian culture. In a nutshell, that is how I would sum up the new Netflix show, Made with Love. In eight short episodes, viewers are thrown into the kitchen – without the typical noise and aggression – of a popular family-run restaurant, Umah Rasa, following the story of chef Luka.

When the head chef, Luka’s mother, falls ill, Luka takes on the weight of keeping the restaurant afloat and clashes with Dennis, a new chef her mother brought on board. They argue over recipes, marketing strategies and financial plans, yet underneath it all, we see a connection brewing.

We see Luka trying to suddenly lead a kitchen, keep her passion for cooking alive and help the restaurant make more money. A struggle many of us know well – trying to keep a balancing act between creative work and passions and making a livelihood out of them! Her journey goes through ups and downs, and what I liked about the show is Luka’s adjustment to change and the way she embraces new chapters that may seem scary at first.

Another interesting aspect of the series, apart from watching all of the cooking scenes, is noticing the community aspect between the restaurant employees. Amid uncertainty, tough kitchen schedules and economic struggles, the staff stick together and support each other in big or small ways.

Complex family and pride issues are brought to the surface, as well as feeling the pressure from competition and coming to terms with the unexpectedness of life. Made with Love’s hard moments, though, are balanced by its food scenes where Indonesia’s local and contemporary culinary scene is brought to life, even if slightly more gourmet.

This is a light, easy watch – best paired with a dinner plate. Plus, it is a brief break from your typical Western TV.