The state laboratory on Sunday confirmed that an incident which saw more than 70 people develop symptoms of food poisoning and 21 people hospitalised was caused by salmonella bacteria found in a batch of chicken à la crème, as well as bacillus cereus bacteria found in rice with vermicelli and penne with mushrooms.

Public health service director Herodotos Herodotou told the Cyprus News Agency that a total of nine samples were taken from the food which was served at the wedding reception, which took place in Limassol last weekend, and that the service is awaiting the results of further analyses which are being undertaken.

He added that the food tested so far was found to be “unsuitable” for human consumption.

Asked how the service will proceed, he said interviews will now be held with those affected, while the Limassol district office has also been asked to write a report about the incident.

The matter had come to light after the newlywed couple had filed a complaint about their guests falling ill, with investigations finding that exactly 74 people had developed symptoms of food poisoning after the wedding.

Herodotou had confirmed earlier in the week that the catering company which supplied the wedding has temporarily suspended its operations, with the authorities empowered to order rolling four-day suspensions while investigations into the matter are ongoing.