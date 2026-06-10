The University of Nicosia (UNIC) held an official conferment ceremony on June 5, 2026, during which it awarded the title of Doctor of Philosophy Honoris Causa to internationally renowned scientist and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, David A. Sinclair. The honorary distinction was conferred by UNIC’s School of Life and Health Sciences in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the biology of ageing, longevity science, translational medicine and the broader public understanding of health.

The ceremony included welcoming remarks, an academic procession, the presentation of the honouree, the conferment of the degree and signing of the Register of Honorary Doctorates, followed by an address by Professor Sinclair before an audience of academics, students and invited guests.

Opening the ceremony, the Rector of the University of Nicosia, Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, welcomed those in attendance and emphasised that the title of Honorary Doctorate is the highest distinction awarded by the University, reserved for exceptional individuals whose contributions to science, culture and humanity have been of outstanding significance.

Subsequently, the Dean of the School of Life and Health Sciences, Professor Kyriacos Felekkis, presented an extensive overview of Professor Sinclair’s scientific work. He noted that the honouree served as founding director of Harvard’s Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research from 2005 to 2023 and that his laboratory was among the first to demonstrate the role of sirtuins in regulating lifespan.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Information Theory of Ageing, the pioneering proposition that ageing results, at least in part, from the progressive loss of epigenetic information, as well as on the landmark Nature publication in 2020, which demonstrated that cellular reprogramming can restore youthful patterns of gene expression in the nerve cells of mice. Professor Felekkis further highlighted that the work of Professor Sinclair is full aligned with the School’s mission, which aims not merely to treat disease but to prevent it, and not simply to manage decline but to preserve functionality, dignity and quality of life.

In his own address, Professor Sinclair expressed his deep appreciation for the honour, describing the conferment as one of the most significant moments of his career. He spoke warmly of the people who have supported him throughout his journey: his partner Serena, his son Benjamin and his father Andrew, who, approaching the age of 87, serves as a living example of the principles he studies. He also reflected on the importance of asking “questions that no one else yet has the courage to ask”, a principle that has served as a guiding compass throughout his scientific career.

In particular, he explained his theory in vivid term. “When you see an elderly person in the street who can barely walk, you are not really seeing an old person. You are simply seeing someone whose cells need resetting, a fresh software installation,” he noted.

Addressing the students gathered in the packed auditorium, Professor Sinclair encouraged them to seek purpose in their lives, stressing that passion and a sense of mission not only make life more meaningful but, according to research, also contribute to longevity. He also expressed his admiration for the University of Nicosia, describing it as “a gem of the Mediterranean”, adding he would proudly return to the United States and encourage everyone to visit it.

Professor David Sinclair is Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, author of the international bestseller Lifespan: Why We Age and Why We Don’t Have To, founder of numerous biotechnology companies, holder of more than 50 patents and a figure included by Time magazine among the 100 most influential people in the world. He has also been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in recognition of his exceptional contribution to medical research.

Professor Sinclair’s honorary doctorate ceremony at the University of Nicosia took place as part of his visit to Cyprus, which also included a lecture delivered the previous day at UNIC Athens in Athens as part of the Evolve Lecture Series. The lecture focused on reversing ageing and the first clinical trials in humans.