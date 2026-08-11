Russia and Syria have reached an agreement on the future of Moscow’s military bases in the country, with the deal expected to strengthen bilateral relations, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The agreement was set out in a memorandum of understanding reached after 18 months of negotiations over the future of the Russian facilities at Tartus and Hmeimim.

The bases became uncertain after the overthrow of former Syrian president Bashar al Assad, a close Russian ally who fled the country in 2024 and was later granted asylum in Russia.

Under the agreement, Syria will take control of civilian facilities, including the Hmeimim airbase and the commercial pier at Tartus. These facilities will gradually be incorporated into Syria’s civilian administration.

Military facilities will instead be converted into joint training centres, with the process expected to be completed within three months.

A Syrian source familiar with the agreement said Russian military personnel would continue to be stationed at the new training centres, although no details were given on the number of troops involved.

Russia’s state news agency TASS also reported that Moscow would reopen its Russian House cultural centre in Damascus following talks between a Russian delegation and Syrian officials.

The agreement preserves a Russian presence in Syria at a time when Moscow is seeking to maintain its influence in the Middle East and wider region.

The Tartus facility is Russia’s only Mediterranean repair and supply hub and has also supported Moscow’s military operations and logistics between Russia, Syria and Africa.

Russia has used its Syrian bases as a staging point for moving military personnel and equipment to and from Africa, giving the facilities importance beyond their role in the country itself.