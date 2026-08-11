Israeli agents visited Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility “many times” to gather information about the site, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen said on Tuesday, without specifying when the visits took place or who was involved.

“We visited the Fordow nuclear plant many times to understand it,” Cohen said at a conference of local government officials, according to Israeli media.

Cohen, who headed Mossad from 2016 to 2021, also said the US bombing of the facility had fulfilled what he described as “all my dreams”.

Fordow was among Iran’s nuclear facilities targeted by US forces during the 12 day conflict between Israel and Iran in June 2025. The facility was again affected during the conflict that began on February 28, when Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iranian targets.

The strikes were aimed at Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, which Israel has described as an existential threat.

Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, while Western governments have accused Tehran of pursuing the capability to develop them.

Cohen’s comments provide no details about the alleged Israeli visits to Fordow or the methods used to access the facility.

The former Mossad chief played a prominent role in Israeli security policy during his tenure and was involved in efforts that contributed to the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Sudan also joined the accords but did not fully implement them.

Cohen has remained a prominent public figure since leaving Mossad and has repeatedly been discussed as a possible future political candidate in Israel.

He has also been associated in reports with the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, although Israel has never officially acknowledged responsibility for the operation.