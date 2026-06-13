A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after falling into an uncovered basement at a residence in Chloraka, prompting a rescue operation by the fire brigade.

The incident occurred shortly before 5am on Saturday when emergency services received a request for assistance after the foreign national fell into an unfinished basement approximately three metres deep.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and carried out an operation to safely recover the injured man from the confined space.

According to the fire brigade, rescuers placed the man on an immobilisation board before transporting him through the staircase of the residence to a waiting ambulance crew.

He was subsequently transferred by ambulance to the accident and emergency department at Paphos general hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said the call for assistance was received at 4.52am through the ambulance service, which requested support for the rescue operation.

The circumstances surrounding the fall have yet to be disclosed.