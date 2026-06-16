Two fires in Nicosia caused minor damage on Monday, one linked to an electrical fault and the other to unattended cooking, the fire service said on Tuesday.

The first incident was reported at 5.13pm in Lakatamia, where a fire broke out in a water drilling control panel and spread to the roof of a two-storey wooden house.

Three fire engines from Lakatamia fire station responded and brought the blaze under control by 7.46pm.

The fire spread through the ceiling of an adjacent structure and affected part of the house.

Firefighters dismantled sections of drywall to fully extinguish the blaze.

Damage was caused to paintwork, parts of the wooden roof beams and the electrical installation.

Later, at 9.32pm, firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment in Strovolos.

The owner had already extinguished the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters inspected and ventilated the property.

The blaze, caused by a forgotten cooking utensil, damaged part of the kitchen equipment and caused minor damage to paintwork.

The fire service said it responded to 31 incidents between 6am on Monday and 6am on Tuesday, including 16 fires, 13 special service calls and two false alarms.