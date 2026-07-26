The forestry department has warned against ‘wild’ camping, but most of the official ones are closed for renovations

For generations, camping has been one of the simplest and most affordable ways to experience the island. A tent, a few days away from the city and a chance to wake up beneath pine trees or beside the sea have long formed part of summer life for families, students and outdoor enthusiasts.

This summer, however, finding a legal place to pitch a tent has become increasingly difficult.

The closure of the Polis Chrysochous campsite, the suspension of Platania for upgrading works and uncertainty surrounding the campsite near Troodos square have left many questioning whether Cyprus currently has enough organised camping facilities.

While authorities insist the changes are necessary to improve safety and modernise infrastructure, campers and environmental groups argue that reducing legal options risks pushing people towards unmanaged areas instead. This in turn increases fire risks and rampant littering.

A summer with fewer places to camp

“I have been trying for several weekends with friends to organise a camping trip, but every time we check the options, we realise there is almost nowhere to go,” said Anton Fedorov, who has lived in Cyprus for around 12 years.

Fedorov has camped across the island, particularly in Polis Chrysochous, Troodos and Platania. For him, camping has always offered an affordable way to enjoy Cyprus’ forests and coastline without spending hundreds of euros on accommodation.

“Those places were especially important in summer because they gave people the chance to escape the heat and spend a few days in the mountains, in the forest and in cooler air,” he said.

He believes traditional camping offers something very different from the increasingly popular glamping sector.

“I would not compare camping with glamping. They are completely different experiences. Glamping may be attractive for some people, but traditional camping gives people freedom. It is a simple and affordable way to spend time with family and friends away from daily stress.”

For many campers, the biggest loss has been the closure of the Polis Chrysochous campsite.

Polis Chrysochous campsite

Surrounded by eucalyptus trees and located close to the Akamas peninsula, the seaside campsite welcomed generations of families and visitors looking for an inexpensive holiday by the coast. The facilities were shut in 2023, though hardy campers still ventured there. But this year the bulldozers have moved in and firmly fenced off the eucalyptus grove that housed the site.

Former visitor Alex Kalimeri remembers it as more than just a campsite.

“It was somewhere people could relax, swim and enjoy nature without paying hotel prices,” she said.

Local authorities say the redevelopment will improve sanitary facilities, infrastructure and the overall organisation of the site while preserving its character. Investor Costas Myrianthous has also said the aim is to maintain the identity of the campsite while improving safety and facilities.

Polis Chrysochous campsite

Some regular visitors remain unconvinced.

They worry that modernisation could change the simplicity that made Polis one of Cyprus’ most popular camping destinations in the first place.

Mountain camping has also become increasingly limited.

Polis Chrysochous campsite

Upgrades, closures and uncertainty

According to the forestry department, Stavros tis Psokas remains open, while Kampi Kalogirou has completed upgrading works and is awaiting the necessary approvals before reopening. Platania has been closed since November 5, 2025, with improvement works expected to take around one and a half years.

The situation at the campsite near Troodos square, which is not under the forestry department, remains less clear. Campers have reported that it is unavailable this summer, although no detailed clarification had been provided at the time of publication.

The forestry department says the closures are part of a wider programme aimed at improving public camping facilities rather than reducing access to nature.

Press officer Glaukos Kyriakou said stricter fire safety requirements meant many campsites no longer met modern standards.

“People’s lives could be at risk, so people need to feel safe,” he said.

The upgrades include improved toilets, stronger fire protection measures, environmental improvements and clearer organisation of areas for tents, caravans and vehicles.

“People will not be allowed to enter with vehicles and park wherever they want,” Kyriakou said.

“The aim is for everyone to feel safe and for all citizens to be able to enjoy these areas.”

The department says the improvements are particularly important because campsites are used by families, children, people with disabilities and organised groups such as scouts.

Could fewer campsites create bigger problems?

Environmental organisations accept that protecting forests is essential, particularly during Cyprus’ long, dry summers when wildfire risk is at its highest. They argue, however, that environmental protection should not come at the expense of public access to nature.

The Cyprus Greens described the current availability of legal campsites as “deeply concerning”, warning that closing organised sites without providing alternatives could have unintended consequences.

“When legal, organised spaces are shut down without clear timelines for reopening, people are inevitably pushed towards illegal camping,” the organisation said.

Rather than reducing environmental risks, it argued, fewer legal campsites could encourage people to seek out unmanaged forests, beaches and protected areas where authorities have less oversight.

Friends of the Earth Cyprus echoed those concerns.

The organisation said uncontrolled camping could increase fire risks, littering and disturbance to wildlife, but argued that responsibility should not rest solely with the public.

“When the law restricts camping outside designated areas, the state has a corresponding duty to ensure that a sufficient network of legal, affordable and well managed campsites actually exists and remains operational,” it said.

The group also called for clearer communication from authorities about which campsites are open, which remain closed and when facilities are expected to reopen.

Private camping and the glamping question

The debate extends beyond public campsites.

Private operators say developing camping facilities in Cyprus presents significant financial and regulatory challenges.

According to the deputy tourism ministry, suitable land is expensive and many attractive locations are environmentally sensitive, making new developments difficult to justify commercially.

Tourism officer Marios Chanakas said there is currently little meaningful private sector interest in developing large scale tourist campsites because of the high costs involved.

The ministry also confirmed that the island’s three private camping sites, Polis (now closed), Feggari in Peyia and Aphrodite Family EcoCamping in Neo Chorio, have yet to receive full operating licences, although they continue operating within the existing legal framework.

More than a holiday

Meanwhile, glamping continues to occupy an uncertain position.

Across Europe, luxury camping has expanded rapidly, offering cabins, yurts and furnished tents for visitors seeking greater comfort in natural surroundings.

In Cyprus, however, legislation specifically regulating glamping has twice been rejected by the House of Representatives.

For campers like Fedorov, however, the issue is not about glamping or high end tourism.

“Most people do not need beautiful bathrooms, perfect showers or hotel level comfort,” he said.

“They would be happy with a legal place to put a tent, basic toilets, bins, water and clear fire safety rules.”

He fears that as legal options continue to shrink, more people will begin camping in hidden locations beyond the reach of organised management.

“Camping is not the enemy of nature,” he said. “Unmanaged tourism is.”

As Cyprus upgrades existing facilities and considers the future of nature based tourism, the challenge remains finding a balance between protecting fragile landscapes and ensuring that ordinary people can continue to enjoy them.

For now, campers remain waiting.

Waiting for campsites to reopen, waiting for clearer answers and, perhaps most of all, waiting for somewhere legal to pitch a tent beneath Cyprus’ summer skies.