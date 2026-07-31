The trial of the 37-year-old British father who was charged with causing death by recklessness continues before the Paphos district court on Friday morning.

The defendant had been released on strict conditions pending the start of the trial.

These included paying €20,000 bail, handing over his travel documents, and signing in at Paphos central police station once a week.

The man and his family were on holiday at a hotel in Paphos when his son fell to his death on the evening of July 12, the first day of their holiday.

The father was arrested later on the same day and initially remanded in custody for eight days after his first court hearing.