President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday evening that the National Council may need to convene again in early July, amid ongoing efforts aimed at restarting Cyprus talks.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a graduation ceremony at the University of Cyprus, Christodoulides described Monday morning’s first meeting of the council in its new composition following the May parliamentary elections as “constructive”.

“It was a constructive meeting and discussion, during which I briefed members on the latest developments,” he said, adding that there would be continuous communication with political leaders.

The president said there could be a need for another meeting at the beginning of July, noting that several processes are currently under way.

“We hope that all these developments will lead to the desired outcome, which is the resumption of negotiations from where they left off, making use of the negotiating acquis,” he said.

“That is what we discussed. I briefed members, listened to some views, and we are moving forward.”

Asked whether the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to affect developments on the Cyprus issue, Christodoulides said it would have “absolutely no impact” on the ongoing effort.

He noted that the priorities of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, include New York and the United Nations secretary-general, Brussels, Greece, Turkey and, “of course, Cyprus”.

“So it does not affect [the process], and I do not believe it will affect it in any way,” he said.

Christodoulides added that, in relation to the current process and the objectives that have been set, any change of prime minister and, by extension, government in the United Kingdom is expected in September.