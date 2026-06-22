Cyprus’ permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Maria Michael, highlighted the indispensable role of women in conflict prevention and resolution during an open debate of the UN Security Council held on June 17 under Colombia’s presidency.

According to an announcement issued on Monday, the discussion focused on the theme “Women, Peace and Security: Peace Begins with Women – Accelerating Participation as a Pathway from Conflict to Peace”.

In her intervention, Michael referred to the unanimous adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 twenty-five years ago, saying that the Women, Peace and Security agenda remains one of the most important frameworks for achieving sustainable peace, security and development.

She noted, however, that women continue to be underrepresented in peace processes and negotiations, particularly in efforts aimed at conflict prevention and resolution. She also referred to the findings of the UN secretary-general’s latest report on conflict-related sexual violence.

Michael stressed that women play an irreplaceable role in preventing and resolving conflicts and said their meaningful participation requires representation at all levels of decision-making, including as mediators, negotiators, peacebuilders and signatories to peace agreements.

She said the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women is not only a matter of rights and representation, but also a prerequisite for lasting peace.

The ambassador also underlined the importance of women-led civil society organisations, describing them as key actors in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, humanitarian response and post-conflict recovery.

Referring to Cyprus’ national efforts, Michael reiterated the Republic’s commitment to advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

She noted that Cyprus recently adopted its second national action plan for the period 2026-2028, which places particular emphasis on strengthening women’s leadership and participation in decision-making related to peace, security and diplomacy.

The plan also promotes the integration of a gender perspective across national security and foreign policy frameworks, she said, adding that it was developed through an inclusive consultation process involving the National Machinery for Women’s Rights, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

Concluding her remarks, Michael said the international community has a collective responsibility to ensure that commitments are translated into concrete action and measurable results, so that women are not merely present at the negotiating table but play a meaningful role in shaping and safeguarding peace for future generations.