Taking place on June 25, 2026, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s (BoCCF’s) Faneromeni26 Festival programme will feature the musical performance “*Dimman ·Liman”. The show is a contemporary musical-theatrical project that draws inspiration from Cyprus’ intangible cultural heritage and, specifically, from spells as a practice of daily life, as preserved in written sources.

Through a multimedia, audio-visual environment, the work aims to offer the audience an immersive experience, bridging the past with the present and redefining Cypriot tradition in contemporary artistic terms.

The work’s artistic ensemble consists of five young Cypriot musicians and is formed through the collaboration of two groups: the experimental trio “The Portal” (Stelios Antoniou – percussion and analogue effects, George Holland – flute and live electronics, Yiannis Laoutaris – synthesiser, vocals and live electronics) and the traditional ensemble “Takouria” (Christos Isidorou and Kyriakos Markoullis – zurna, Yannis Laoutaris – daouli).

Through this combination, the performance incorporates both sonic experimentation and improvisation as well as the revival of traditional musical practices. The use of instruments found primarily in the traditions of the Eastern world, combined with electronic media and contemporary techniques, creates a hybrid soundscape that highlights both the timelessness of tradition and its capacity for transformation.

General event information

Duration: 60 minutes

60 minutes Date : Thursday, June 25, 2026

: Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time : 8.30pm

: 8.30pm Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia Entrance : free

: free Doors open: 8pm

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You can find more information on the Cultural Foundation’s website: www.boccf.org and on its official Facebook & Instagram pages (@boccf)

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF)