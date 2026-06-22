A fire that broke out on Monday afternoon within the administrative boundaries of the Lympia municipal district was brought under full control before it could spread, the forestry department said.
According to the department, the blaze erupted at around 5pm.
Firefighting operations involved six forestry department personnel with two fire engines, while a further six members of the fire service assisted with two fire engines.
The causes of the fire are under investigation, the department added.
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