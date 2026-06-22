The forestry department on Monday urged the public to camp only in designated and organised campsites, warning that unauthorised camping in nature poses risks to sensitive ecosystems and increases the danger of wildfires.

In a statement, the department said illegal camping in areas of particular ecological importance, such as the Akamas national forest park, together with uncontrolled human activity, littering and other interventions, places pressure on fragile habitats, disrupts wildlife and degrades the natural environment.

It added that the risk of fire was particularly serious, stressing that lighting fires is strictly prohibited outside specially designated areas within organised picnic and camping sites.

The department also reminded the public that both illegal camping and the lighting of fires in violation of the law constitute offences carrying severe penalties under the forests law.

It said that, in cooperation with the police, the Paphos district administration, the Akamas municipality and the game and fauna service, inspections would continue and the law would be enforced wherever violations are identified.