Lumio is proud to announce that it has been officially authorised as an IB World School for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP), becoming the first school in Paphos to achieve this recognition.

The authorisation follows a rigorous evaluation and verification process conducted by the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IB), confirming Lumio’s commitment to the high standards required to deliver this internationally-respected programme.

Designed for students aged 11 to 16, the MYP promotes inquiry-based learning, critical thinking, intercultural understanding and meaningful connections between academic study and real-world challenges. It encourages students to become active, compassionate and lifelong learners, equipped to thrive in a changing global community.

As the first school in Paphos authorised to offer the MYP, Lumio is thus further expanding access to internationally recognised IB education for families in Cyprus. This achievement strengthens Lumio’s educational pathway, supporting students’ progression towards the IB Diploma Programme and future higher education opportunities worldwide.

The authorisation recognises the collective efforts of Lumio’s leadership team, teachers, students and families, all of whom have contributed to the school’s successful implementation of the programme’s educational framework.

“Our goal has always been to provide an education that extends beyond academic achievement and prepares students to thrive in an interconnected world,” said Head of School Barbara Battaglino. “The MYP empowers students to engage meaningfully with the world. We are proud to join the global community of IB World Schools and to offer our students an educational experience that is recognised and respected internationally.”

As Lumio celebrates this achievement, the school remains committed to continuous improvement, educational excellence and the development of learners who embody the values and attributes of the IB Learner Profile.

Only schools authorised by the International Baccalaureate Organisation can offer any of its four academic programmes. For further information about the IB and its programmes, visit: www.ibo.org

About the International Baccalaureate

The International Baccalaureate aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect. To this end, the organisation works with schools, governments and international organisations to develop challenging programmes of international education and rigorous assessment.

About Lumio

Lumio is a non-profit international school committed to inspiring learners to achieve academic excellence, develop strong character and become responsible global citizens. Through a student-centred approach to learning, Lumio empowers young people to thrive in a rapidly-changing world, while fostering curiosity, creativity, collaboration and lifelong learning.