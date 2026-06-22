Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to demand the resignation of attorney-general George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides outside the legal service’s office in Nicosia on Monday evening following the publication of the anti-corruption authority’s findings into allegations raised in Makarios Drousiotis’ book Mafia State.

The demonstration, organised by Akel and Volt, took place as the legal service confirmed it had received the authority’s report and supporting evidence.

Following the recusal of both Savvides and Angelides from the investigation, responsibility for evaluating the case has been transferred to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine the next steps.

Protesters carried banners writing ‘Against the system of corruption and cover-ups’ and ‘The fish stinks from the head. Zero tolerance for corruption and collusion.’

Addressing the gathering, Akel secretary general Stefanos Stefanou said the findings represented an opportunity to confront what he described as a wider system of corruption and concealment.

“Now is the historic moment,” Stefanou told supporters.

“The findings reveal not only a system of corruption but also a system of cover-ups.”

Demonstrators outside the attorney-general’s office (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

He argued that corruption and conflicts of interest had become embedded during the administration of former president Nicos Anastasiades, citing the now-defunct citizenship by investment scheme and other controversies that have come under scrutiny in recent years.

Stefanou also renewed calls for the resignation of both legal officers, saying their previous roles under Anastasiades created an unavoidable conflict of interest.

“Everything begins and ends at the attorney-general’s office,” he said.

“Neither of them has the necessary distance from this matter. They were appointed by Nicos Anastasiades and served in his government. That is why they must resign and leave room for a full and objective investigation.”

Among those attending was former Akel MP for Kyrenia Christos Christofias, who said the resignations of Savvides and Angelides were necessary because of what he described as “a clear conflict of interest” arising from their appointments while serving in government.

“We demand the pair of them resign,” Christofias told the Cyprus Mail.

Stefanou said his party would continue pressing for accountability.

“This is not the first time we have voiced our position that both the attorney general and deputy attorney general should resign,” he said.

“We are here today to make clear our position to the government that we will settle for no less than a fully independent investigation.”

Former MP and Volt member Alexandra Attalides also criticised the appointments of both legal officials.

“Both of them should never have been approved in the first place,” she said.

When questioned as to the absence of representatives from Alma, which ran on an anti-corruption campaign led by former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, Attalides said she could not understand the decision.

“This is a national issue. Everyone should be out on the streets. Look at Albania and how people have mobilised. This is no longer a partisan dispute.”

The anti-corruption authority has recommended for further examination into Anasatasiades’ conduct as well as several former officials.

A copy of the report has also been forwarded to the tax commission for audits concerning individuals identified in the authority’s recommendations.

Anastasiades is set to address the report publicly on Tuesday during a press conference.