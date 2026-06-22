A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent cyberattack targeting the north’s work permit portal, the Turkish Cypriot authorities announced, insisting that no data was lost or leaked.

According to a written statement and reports in the Turkish Cypriot media, the individual allegedly linked to the incident was identified and arrested on June 22 following coordinated efforts. The case is now under investigation by the competent authorities.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities said that immediately after the attack was detected, its information technology department carried out extensive technical examinations and filed an official complaint with the “police headquarters”.

It added that the initial decision not to disclose the incident was taken solely to ensure that the investigation could proceed smoothly and without interference.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities also reiterated that the cyberattack had not resulted in any loss or unauthorised disclosure of data.