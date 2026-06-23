A 44-year-old businessman accused of extorting tens of thousands of euros from an elderly man will remain in custody until his trial, the Larnaca district court ruled on Tuesday.

The decision followed a three-day hearing on whether the defendant should be released pending trial.

The court accepted the prosecution’s argument that there was a risk witnesses could be influenced if he were freed.

The 44-year-old is one of four defendants facing trial before the Larnaca permanent criminal court on August 3.

The case centres on allegations that the defendants pressured, threatened and financially exploited a citizen over several years.

Two co-defendants, a 42-year-old businessman and a 45-year-old woman, were released on strict bail conditions, including financial guarantees, surrendering travel documents and regular reporting to police.

A 49-year-old defendant remains in custody in connection with other ongoing criminal cases.

Investigators are examining bank records, contracts, cheques and witness statements as part of the case.

The defendants face multiple charges, including participation in a criminal organisation, extortion, threats and money laundering.