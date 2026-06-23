As part of the 2026 ICC Women’s Cricket Week celebrations, Cyprus and Malta contested a five-match Women’s T20I bilateral series at Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi from June 18–20.

Coming into the series on the back of a convincing 4-1 victory over Greece in April, the Cyprus Women’s team once again demonstrated their class, sweeping the visiting Maltese side 5-0 in a dominant display.

Cyprus captain Iresha Chathurani led from the front with the bat, finishing as the series’ highest run-scorer with 131 runs at an average of 43.67 and a strike rate of 85.62. With the ball, Cyprus pair Ayesha Bandara and Chathurangi Dunukedeniya, alongside Malta’s Silda Joy, topped the wicket-taking charts with nine wickets each. Although Malta skipper Anupama Rameshan put in a strong all-round performance, it was Chathurani who was deservedly named the series MVP.

The clean sweep has propelled Cyprus Women to 37th place in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings—a stark contrast to the Cyprus men’s team, which currently sits 65th in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings.

Attention now turns to domestic cricket, with the Cyprus Women’s competition set to resume next week at Happy Valley.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Domestic T20 competition has reached the knockout stage, with all four quarter-finals scheduled for Sunday, June 28, at Happy Valley Ground. With no standout favourites, the race for the title remains wide open. Sankar Mekala currently leads the batting charts with 281 runs at an impressive average of 70.25, while Vansham Bhandari and Abhay Parmar share top spot among the bowlers with 12 wickets each.

As the women’s team continues to raise the bar on the international stage, the men will be hoping to follow their example and produce performances worthy of matching Cyprus cricket’s rising standards.