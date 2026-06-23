A new digital system for managing movement permits related to foot and mouth disease restrictions has been introduced by the veterinary services, aimed at replacing paper-based procedures with electronic applications and QR code verification.

The platform, allows for the electronic issuance and management of permits covering the movement of animals, agricultural products and professionals operating within restricted zones.

Veterinary services said the system is designed to improve speed and accuracy in processing requests, stating it enables “faster application submission and immediate verification of approvals via QR codes at checkpoints”.

Officials said the tool applies to a wide range of users such as farmers, veterinarians and livestock breeders, with permits issued for both nationwide movements and localised transfers within the containment zones.

The system replaces previous paper-based processes where requests were handled individually, and introduces automated verification at checkpoints.

Authorities said this shift allows inspectors to confirm permits instantly using QR codes, both at fixed control points and across the road network, reducing delays and improving enforcement consistency.

The platform was developed in collaboration with the KIOS Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence, which worked with veterinary services to build a system intended to enhance traceability and coordination.

Officials said the platform contributes to “enhancing the traceability of the movements of people, animals and products from the point of departure to the point of destination”.

The system integrates movement tracking for vehicles transporting livestock, feed and milk, as well as individuals moving within designated zones.

Authorities said this enables more consistent monitoring of compliance with restrictive measures and supports disinfection point controls.

An interactive map has also been deployed, showing in real time protection and surveillance zones along with disinfection points.

Veterinary services said this provides “a comprehensive picture of the situation and facilitates compliance with the measures applied”, and establishes a framework for “more effective response to future challenges in the animal health sector”.

Training sessions have been carried out for users, while technical support remains available during implementation.

Veterinary services confirmed that assistance and guidance will continue to be provided as the system is adopted across affected sectors, with contact available through dedicated telephone and email channels for operational queries.