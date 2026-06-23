The interior ministry informed the House refugee committee on Tuesday of its intention to construct new apartment buildings for refugees as part of the government’s efforts to address housing needs.

As reported by news outlet Stockwatch, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou told the committee that the government is reviewing available state land with the aim of expanding housing stock for refugees, alongside ongoing upgrading works to existing complexes.

Ioannou said reforms have already been introduced in the management of Turkish Cypriot properties, which are allocated to Greek Cypriot refugees, with changes aimed at improving transparency and oversight.

He further referred to revisions in housing support schemes, saying the number of beneficiaries has increased in recent years.

He added that the support plan for rural communities extends to refugee households, providing a 20 per cent subsidy, while a review of rental allowance criteria is being considered to address what he described as distortions in the current system.

MPs from across political parties raised concerns over what they described as persistent housing shortages and delays in delivery of housing projects.

Committee chair and Akel MP Nikos Kettiros said the prospect of new housing construction was a significant development, stating that it marked “a substantial step that emerged during the session” while stressing that further acceleration was needed.

Disy MP George Karoullas called for faster procedures in housing construction and closer cooperation with development agencies and the private sector to expand housing availability.

His party colleague Giorgos Lyssarides raised concerns about utilisation of vacant properties and proposed adjustments to allocation criteria for Turkish Cypriot homes.

The ministry said the implementation of the Ktizo housing programme depends on both beneficiary participation and contractor performance.

Ioannou confirmed that exploratory work has begun to identify additional state land for affordable housing development, stating that the initiative is expected to contribute significantly to addressing perennial housing needs for the refugee community.