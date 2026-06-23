President Nikos Christodoulides reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Maronite community on Tuesday.

During a meeting with newly elected representative Petros Nakouzis, he underlined the government’s dedication to resolving issues affecting the group.

Christodoulides congratulated Nakouzis, adding that the government is investing in initiatives to meet the community’s needs.

He also highlighted the strong cooperation with the Maronite Church and expressed readiness to work closely with Nakouzis in the House of Representatives.