France cruise past Iraq as Mbappé hits milestone in storm-interrupted win

Kylian Mbappe scored his second brace in as many matches as France eased into the last 32 with a 3-0 victory over Iraq on Monday in the first match of this World Cup beset by a lengthy weather stoppage.

The goals for Mbappe, in his 100th cap, came nearly three hours apart after thunderstorms in the region delayed the second-half kickoff by approximately two hours.

“The first half was good,” French manager Didier Deschamps said. “In the second half, we picked up where we left off, bearing in mind that it wasn’t easy given what happened, and we managed to put the game beyond reach. That’s a very good thing.”

Mbappe now sits on 16 all-time World Cup goals, pulling level with the former record-holder, Germany’s Miroslav Klose. Earlier on Monday, Lionel Messi set a new benchmark of 18 World Cup goals with a brace in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria.

Mbappe’s four goals also put him one behind Messi in the Golden Boot race.

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele also scored after halftime for two-time champions France, who will face Norway on Saturday with the Group I title on the line. Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 later Monday night to also move to 2-0-0 in the event.

Because of their superior goal difference, France need only a draw against Norway on Friday in Foxborough, Mass., to top the group.

Dembele had faced criticism for what some regarded as a poor performance in France’s 3-1 opening win over Senegal.

“There’s no issue,” Deschamps said. “Ousmane is confident in himself. He can sometimes get people talking, but I have complete faith in him. He’s still finding his bearings because his role is different from the one he has at his club.”

Iraq remain alive for one of the eight third-place spots that will qualify for the round of 32.

They probably would need a win in their group finale against Senegal and help elsewhere. They could be without Aymen Hussein, who scored in their 4-1 opening defeat by Norway but came off in the 26th minute on Monday with an apparent injury.

“You have one moment of excellence from one of the best players in the world,” Ali Al-Hamadi, who came on for Hussein, said of Mbappe’s first-half goal. “And then we have to go inside and wait for an hour and a half. You know, it’s really difficult to come out and keep the same intensity against these great players. And in the end I think we made too many mistakes again.”

France dominated the early stages and Mbappe capitalized in the 14th minute.

After an innocent-looking sequence on the right, Mbappe received Michael Olise’s pass, took one touch to his left, and with defenders affording him space, unfurled a powerful strike from the edge of the area that sailed beyond Ahmed Basil’s dive. The 20-yard blast came off his weaker left foot.

The weather delay could have served as a recovery period for Iraq, who spent most of the first half chasing the ball. Instead, they gifted France and Mbappe a second in the 54th minute after a dreadful mistake from a goal kick.

Dembele was the provider for Mbappe’s tap-in. Dembele scored himself 12 minutes later after controlling Olise’s incisive pass and finishing low past Basil.

With the outcome never in doubt, the weather provided most of the drama.

After referee Drew Fischer blew his halftime whistle as the storms were already beginning, the skies opened further and spectators were told to seek shelter in the stadium concourses.

The players finally re-emerged for warm-ups about 1 hour, 40 minutes later, and even then, the restart was delayed further as stadium personnel used squeegees to shuttle standing water off the east side of the pitch.

Haaland Extends Scoring Streak as Norway Survive Senegal Scare

Erling Haaland’s second consecutive two-goal match led Norway into the round of 32 at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory against Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday.

Norway and France each have six points from two matches heading into their Group I finale on Friday in Foxborough, Mass. France lead on goal differential (plus-5 to plus-4), meaning they need just a draw to take first place in the group.

Senegal (0-2-0, 0 points) are on the verge of elimination entering their match against Iraq (0-2-0, 0 points) on Friday in Toronto.

After goals by substitute Marcus Holmgren Pedersen in the 43rd minute and Haaland in the 48th, Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr pulled one back in the 53rd before Haaland made it a two-goal lead again in the 58th.

Sarr caused a nervy finish by scoring in the third minute of second-half stoppage time with a strike from the middle of the box to make it 3-2.

Haaland, who scored twice in his World Cup debut vs. Iraq in the opening match, made it 2-0 when Martin Odegaard slipped a pass through two defenders and Haaland took a shot despite slipping.

Sarr held off two defenders to score from the center of the box to make it 2-1, but Norway responded with pressure that created a turnover and Patrick Berg spotted Haaland in front of the goal.

Haaland took the hip-high service and still managed to get off a right-footed shot. He has 24 goals during a 12-match goal streak for Norway in competitive matches and 59 goals in 52 career international matches overall.

Shortly after that, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (three saves) left with an injury. Mory Diaw replaced him.

The Norwegians started with a bang but could not crack the scoresheet despite a sequence of four consecutive corner kicks.

Still, it took a spectacular reactionary save by Mendy to keep Norway at bay in the fourth minute. Julian Ryerson’s in-swinger from the left corner went to unmarked Kristoffer Ajer at the 6-yard box. Ajer headed the ball down, and Mendy trapped it between his legs at the goal line and as he was falling somehow flicked the ball out of harm’s way.

Pedersen entered in the 12th minute for an injured Ryerson, and a blunder by Kalidou Koulibaly led to his goal. Koulibaly’s clearance of an Odegaard pass went directly to Pedersen, who unleashed a shot that went off Mendy’s left arm.