Greek Cypriot author Alex Michaelides’ debut novel The Silent Patient has been ranked among the 50 best thrillers of the 21st century, according to a list published by The New York Times Book Review.

The novel placed 36th in the ranking, which was compiled after crime fiction writers, publishers, booksellers, librarians and readers were invited to select their 10 favourite thrillers published since 2000.

Published in 2019, The Silent Patient centres on Alicia Berenson, a successful painter who is convicted of killing her husband and subsequently stops speaking.

The story follows forensic psychotherapist Theo Faber, who becomes determined to discover why Alicia has remained silent and what happened on the night of her husband’s death.

The novel became an international bestseller and established Michaelides as a prominent thriller writer.

Michaelides has received recognition in Cyprus for his literary career, having been named Man of the Year in 2023.

The New York Times ranking brought together works from across the thriller and crime fiction genres and covered books published during the 21st century.