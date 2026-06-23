Investment firm Demetra Holdings bought back a total of 6,881 of its own shares on June 22, through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation (CISCO),following authorisation from its annual general meeting.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the total volume of 6,881 shares was acquired at a price of €1,66 per share.

The breakdown of the trades saw three separate purchases made on June 22, 2026, all at the same price of €1,66.

The first transaction involved the purchase of 2,681 shares, while a second trade consisted of 1,000 shares.

The final acquisition of the day accounted for 3,200 shares, the company stated.

The company carried out the share repurchase programme in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

This transaction was conducted under the authority granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.