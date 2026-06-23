The Nireas, jointly crewed by both Cypriot and Polish sailors will compete in the Aegean 600 offshore sailing race next month.

In a pre-race announcement issued on Tuesday, the Nireas crew stated that they are privately funded and based in Cyprus, with operations centred at the Ayia Napa marina.

The Aegean 600 is a 600 nautical mile offshore race regarded as one of the more demanding events in the region, attracting professional and semi-professional teams from across Europe.

Captain and owner Maciej Gorecki said the project was built around both sporting and organisational ambition, stating “we wanted to build something fast, beautiful and real, not only as a yacht but as a project”.

He added that “Nireas is a long-term journey and Aegean 600 is an important step”, describing the campaign as based on shared experience and sustained collaboration.

The yacht was designed by Italian naval architect Maurizio Cossutti and built for professional racing campaigns.

Captain and owner Maciej Gorecki said the project was built around both sporting and organisational ambition

The team said it has undergone recent technical preparation, including upgrades to onboard systems, navigation equipment and communications, alongside training for extended offshore conditions.

Nireas operates from Ayia Napa Marina, which the team described as its home port and base for development.

It said the location reflects Cyprus’ expanding maritime infrastructure and its role in supporting international sailing activity in the Levant.

Beyond competition, the team said the initiative is intended to support longer term engagement in offshore sailing, including opportunities for younger participants to take part in selected activities linked to the project.

The Aegean 600 will bring together multiple international entries for the offshore route around the Aegean Sea from July 5.