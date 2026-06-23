New traffic cameras become operational on Tuesday at a key junction in Aradippou, as authorities completed the latest phase of a road safety upgrade along Ellados Avenue.

The municipality announced that the cameras at the junction of Ellados Avenue and Ivikou Street as well as that at Sergiou and Bacchus Street are now operational, with drivers subject to monitoring for traffic offences.

Municipal authorities described the project as “one of the most important interventions in recent years” to enhance road safety in the area.

Additional camera-controlled junctions along Ellados Avenue are expected to become operational in the coming days following the completion of final technical testing and adjustments.

These include the intersections with Georgiou Theotoka Street and Iakovou Patatsou Street.

The municipality said the wider project is now in its final stage of implementation, with the new cameras designed to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of collisions at busy crossing points.

Drivers travelling through the area have been urged to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements.