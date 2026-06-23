The two sides in Cyprus “are not at the same point” on the Cyprus problem and Turkey is even farther away, House president Annita Demetriou said on Tuesday, pointing out that those interested in a solution should find a way to contribute towards it.

Commenting on remarks by Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, who said he would not allow another disappointment to happen, Demetriou said the Greek Cypriot side was “focused on resuming negotiations within the agreed framework, from where they left off, so that we can move a step further.

“I cannot comment on what Mr Erhurman is saying, but I am in a position to know what has been said at the National Council, to know the result of our contacts,” she said.

Demetriou added that those who are truly interested in a solution “and nothing else” must facilitate it.

“There is mobility at this time which we wish to utilise to come closer to the target,” she added.

Achieving further convergence was why UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin held contacts with those involved and why the Greek Cypriot side discussed the issue in Europe, Demetriou added.

“Not all depends on us… the Cyprus problem must never be read unilaterally, it is impacted by developments either in the region or more broadly and the right diplomatic and political moves must be made,” she said.

Demetriou was speaking after a courtesy call on the archbishop on the occasion of her re-election to the post of House president.

During the meeting they discussed the political situation and Demetriou said “respect is a given and we are at a point where we can exchange views and serve our institutions and our roles as we should”.