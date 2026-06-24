Cyprus’ role as a bridge between countries was highlighted on Wednesday, as patriarch Aram I of Cicilia, of the Armenian church, decorated President Nikos Christodoulides with the Prince of Cicilia medal during a meeting in Nicosia.

The medal is bestowed on individuals as a gesture of gratitude for their service towards Armenians.

“We are living in a world stigmatised by many conflicts. Cyprus, due to its geographical and geopolitical position, is exposed to these realities that are taking place in the Middle East in particular,” the patriarch, based in Lebanon, said.

He added that in this time of globalisation, everything is interlinked. Conflicts such as those in Ukraine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran and the Middle East in general have widespread impact.

Aram said “Cyprus’ role must be one of a bridge” and, addressing Christodoulides, he said “you personally have this precise role and I know you have a special relationship with Armenia and Lebanon,” a role the patriarch said he wish to see “renewed and intensified”.

He also spoke of the Armenians living in Cyprus and expressed gratitude to the president, the government and the people of Cyprus “for everything you have done for our community”.

The meal, he added, was “an expression of our love and gratitude towards you and your government and the people of Cyprus”.

Christodoulides said he was receiving the medal with “great pride” on behalf of the government and people of the island.

“Lebanon for us is the most important country in the region. I will never forget 2016 when the tragic event happened at Beirut port, when we heard the explosion in Cyprus and we thought an earthquake had happened in Cyprus. That is how close the two countries are,” he pointed out.

He also referred to the political ties between Cyprus and Lebanon, as well as the fact that Lebanon’s ties with the EU were discussed during Cyprus’ EU presidency.

Regarding Armenia, Christodoulides said Cyprus is its “most ardent supporter”.

“We are very proud of the Armenian community in Cyprus, which is part of the rich culture of the island, and I will always support the community,” he added.

Concluding, Christodoulides promised to “prove in practice that I truly deserve this medal”.